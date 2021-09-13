Howie DiSavino III returns to Truck Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway

|
Longtime DiSavino partner Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning will serve as the primary marketing partner on the No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado, while KEES Vacations will hold an associate partnership role in the quadruple weekend with ARCA and the three national series of NASCAR all in competition at the World’s Fastest Half-Mile.
“I cannot thank my primary partners Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning and KEES Vacations enough for this opportunity.
“They have been superior partners not only this season but throughout my racing career and I want to deliver for them in a big way on Thursday night.”
In addition to KEES Vacations and Bud’s Heating & Air Conditioning, Azalea D Realty, Bommarito Automotive Group, Lucas Oil, MassMutual Greater Richmond, and Q Barbeque Richmond will serve as associate marketing partners on DiSavino’s No. 3 Chevrolet Silverado.
In addition to Pocono, DiSavino made his NCWTS debut in April at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and competed at Texas Motor Speedway in June. He is also a six-time participant in the ARCA Menards Series where he earned two top-10 finishes for AM Racing.
Former winning NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson will continue to guide DiSavino from above this weekend as his spotter.
For more on Howie DiSavino III, please visit howiedisavino.com, like him on Facebook (Howie DiSavino III Racing), follow him on Twitter (@hdisavino) and Instagram (HowieDiSavino).
The UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics (200 laps | 106.6 miles) is the 18th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Thurs., Sept. 16, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (ET).
