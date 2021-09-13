Howie DiSavino III returns to Truck Series competition at Bristol Motor Speedway

DiSavino has impressed in his three prior Truck Series races this season, including scoring a career-best 22nd place finish in his most recent race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway in June.

For the second time this season, DiSavino will compete on a short track after making his NCWTS debut in April at his hometown track of Richmond (Va.) Raceway.

With confidence remaining on his side, the 20-year-old will soon head to “Thunder Valley” eager to deliver his first career top-20 result.

“I’m stoked to be back with Jordan Anderson Racing for Bristol,” said DiSavino. “Jordan (Anderson) and his team have been exceptional to work with and really have made me feel comfortable in making my transition from ARCA to NASCAR.

“We have made significant gains in every race that we’ve been together and I expect Bristol to be no different. Even though I have never raced at Bristol, I have taken the steps to readily prepare myself for what I expect to be a grueling and intense race. I plan to have a lot of fun though too.”

When it comes to conquering his goal of earning his first top-20 finish, DiSavino will rely on the advice and experience of the team he has assembled around him.

“I am lucky to have the ears of Jordan, my manager Austin (Theriault) and coach Joey (Coulter). They all have experience at Bristol and know what it takes to conquer that place. I’ve never been there so the green flag will be my first lap ever turned.

“I know it is not going to be easy, but they never said anything in racing was going to be, so I take this latest challenge in stride with the determination to stay focused, stay out of trouble and most important of all be respectful of those around me.