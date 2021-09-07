Chris Hacker Set to Join Niece Motorsports for Two Races in 2021

Chris Hacker will join Niece Motorsports for two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) races this season, piloting a Chevrolet Silverado at Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway on Sept. 24 and the penultimate race of the season at Martinsville Speedway on Sat., Oct. 30.



“I’m excited to join Niece Motorsports for Las Vegas and Martinsville,” said Hacker. “Over the past several seasons Niece Motorsports has built a successful winning foundation in the Truck Series and I’m happy to now be a part of that circle.



“I cannot thank Al (Niece, truck owner), Cody (Efaw, general manager), fgrACCEL and all of our partners enough for making these races a reality. I can’t wait to get to Las Vegas in a couple of weeks.”



Hacker, the 21-year-old race car driver from Noblesville, IN, was born with a Brachial Plexus injury (BPI) to his left arm. After three surgeries and many years of occupational and physical therapies, he has continued weakness and limited range of motion in his arm. However, Hacker has never let the injury hold him back from pursuing his dream.



“It’s great to have Chris join the team,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He is a great young talent, and we are excited to get him behind the wheel of one of our Chevrolets.



“His experience behind the wheel at Gateway will definitely help him since we have such limited track time this season. We’re looking forward to seeing what he can accomplish with Niece Motorsports.”



The Charred Flag Factory which joined Hacker for his Truck Series debut last month at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway will continue its support and serve as the primary partner for the 19th Truck Series race of the season at Las Vegas.



The Charred Flag Factory was formed in Rochester, New York in 2017, by Paul Cummings after a cherry tree was cut down on his property.



After a few years of making flags around the holidays, he started customizing them and turned the Charred Flag Factory into his full time passion.



The Charred Flag Factory only offers flags of the highest quality. They only use solid hardwoods and hand pick each slab. They won't let anything leave their shop that they wouldn't be proud to display in their own homes.



They have built a few thousand flags for just about every industry imaginable including the military, corporations, fire departments, law enforcement, sports teams and more.

“I will forever be thankful to Paul and everyone at Charred Flag Factory for continuing to be a part of my journey and this incredible opportunity at Las Vegas,” offered Hacker.



Hacker began racing when he was eight-years-old, and at age 13 became the youngest driver to win in the Champions Racing Association Late Model Series.



Last year, Hacker made his NASCAR debut in the ARCA Menards West Series at Phoenix Raceway, where he earned a 15th-place finish.



Earlier this season, in the ARCA Menards Series, Hacker earned a 10th-place finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway.



In addition to his ARCA starts, Hacker made his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in August, finishing 27th in the Reaume Brothers Racing entry.



The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will take the green flag at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, September 24 at 9 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR