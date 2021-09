Chandler Smith ran inside the top five for the majority of the second half of the Final Stage of Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway before the handling of his JBL Tundra went to the loose side. Smith would hang out to finish seventh in the second race in the Round of 10 of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series playoffs.

The 19-year-old driver heads to Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway 10 th on the playoff grid, 12 points behind the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.