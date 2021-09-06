GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Darlington Raceway II Recap

- Sheldon Creed entered Darlington with one goal: earn Playoffs points and win. Having locked himself into the Round of 8 with a win in Gateway, the No. 2 team had no stress about Sunday's In It To Win It 200.

- Creed led the field to the green from the pole position, but had to overcome adversity early as his Silverado received heavy rear end damage on the lap 21 restart. The crew went to work on fixing as much of the damage as possible, and miraculously, the truck never skipped a beat.

- Pure domination by the GMS Racing team resulted in Creed's third win of the season. An incredible drive by Sheldon, as he led a total of 104 of 147 laps. Notably, Creed swept both of the Darlington races this season. Perfect momentum to start the Playoffs!

#Back2Back: Sheldon Creed is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship points leader after his win at Darlington Raceway. Creed looks to continue to build on his momentum and go for a clean sweep of the Round of 10 next time out at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Quote: "Gosh, what a tough race! We certainly earned that one, even though my truck wasn't handling great early on, the crew kept working on it and we got better each time out. I drove super hard to stay in the clean air, that damage really hurt us early on. Pit crew was phenomenal all race long, best they have been all year. It feels so great to go back to back and open up the Playoffs with two wins!"