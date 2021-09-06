NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Darlington II

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Built Ford Tough F-150 Start: 14th Finish: 29th During the competition caution on lap 15, Deegan reported her truck had no grip on the front tires. She stayed out during the caution and restarted 14th.

As the laps clicked off in the stage, Deegan reported her F-150 was snappy loose on exit and she closed the stage out in 21st. During the break she pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments.

Deegan started Stage 2 from the 20th position. Another caution was displayed on lap 67 and the California native reported the balance of her truck was much better and she stayed on the racing surface. She restarted 15th.

Late in the second stage, Deegan made an incredible save in her F-150 and ultimately ended it in the 19th spot.

The Ford driver pitted during the break and restarted 17th for the final stage. On lap 106, the caution came out after a competitor spun and Deegan attempted to dodge the spinning truck, but was struck by it in the right-rear which resulted in damage forcing her to pit from 18th.

Another caution was displayed on lap 111 after another competitor made contact with Deegan which caused her left-rear tire to go down. She received service on pit road and restarted 27th.

With seven laps to go in the event, Deegan radioed that she thought she had a right-side tire going down and made an unexpected pit stop for service which sent her a multiple laps down. The team confirmed the tire was losing pressure and Deegan ended up finishing 29th.