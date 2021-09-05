CWTS: Sheldon Creed goes back-to-back at Darlington to win the In It To Win It 200

It was a quiet stage one aside for an incident that included Grant Enfinger and newcomer Colby Howard spinning off turn two.

With a variety of strategy of teams taking on new tires and leaders staying out it wasn’t enough to hold off a strong John Hunter Nemechek who was the class of the field throughout the stage ending with him taking home his 10th stage win of the season.

When racing resumed for the start of stage two a quick caution that caught up championship contender Ben Rhodes along with Kris Wright and Jack Wood. By the time Rhodes and team got the truck cleaned up they were two laps down.

As the laps began to wind down it was the pair of KBM teammates Nemechek and C. Smith chasing down Creed who sailed away out front handing Creed his fourth stage win of the year.

Meanwhile under the caution on pit road it was a pair of contenders Matt Crafton and Zane Smith getting together while trying to pit. Smith spun totally around on pit road and had to come back to make repairs.

Fireworks erupted when Derek Kraus and Alan tangled to bring out the seventh caution of the day setting off a bit of a conversation on Twitter from Niece Motorsports.

https://twitter.com/NieceMotorsport/status/1434596720764231680

With laps closing in Creed jumped out to the end and took it the final 30 laps to claim back-to-back victory at Darlington Raceway over John Hunter Nemechek by 0.531 followed by Friesen T. Gilliland and Kligerman to round out the top-five.

Nemechek for his effort today finishing second has clinched his way into the second round of the truck series playoffs.

The truck series now moves onto Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, Sept. 16 at 9:00 p.m. ET for the UNOH 200.