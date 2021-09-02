Young’s Motorsports Darlington Raceway September Team Preview

Driver: Kris Wright

Primary Partner(s): Sim Seats

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

In It To Win It 200 Starting Position: 23rd (Based on event formula)

2021 Driver Points Position: 31st

2021 Owner Points Position: 21st

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 012

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Mighty Dozen: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year candidate Kris Wright will pilot the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado this weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway for his 12th career start.

In addition to his 10 Truck Series races this season at Daytona, Las Vegas, Richmond, Kansas, Darlington, Charlotte, Texas, Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, and most recently at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway, Wright also made his NCWTS debut last summer at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.

Sunday’s In It To Win It 200 marks the first race track in Wright’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series career where he has prior experience.

Welcome Aboard: For the 17th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulators as the primary marketing partner on Wright’s No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the In It To Win It 200.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

Kris Wright Truck Series Darlington Raceway Stats : Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 will mark Wright’s second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 1.366-mile Darlington Raceway.

Sporting a throwback paint scheme to Ron Hornaday in May, Wright was starting to move forward from his 30th place starting position before he was collected in an accident and finished 39th.

Kris Wright Truck Series Speedway Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a speedway, Wright has made seven starts throughout his career, while also carrying an improved average finishing position of 27.4.

World Wide Technology Raceway | Toyota 200 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Wright made his 11th career NCWTS start.

Starting 22nd based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Wright’s No. 02 Wright Chevrolet | WrightChevy.com made steady progression throughout the 163-lap race and took the checkered flag in 18th for his second top-20 finish of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The strong effort by Wright is his first top-20 finish since finishing 12th in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Driver Intel: Road racing standout Kris Wright continues his rookie season with Young’s Motorsports with Sunday afternoon’s In It To Win It 200 at the track dubbed Too Tough To Tame.

The former IMSA and Formula 3 driver invades the Truck Series scene this season after spending much of the 2020 season competing in the ARCA Menards Series competing for Chad Bryant Racing and GMS Racing, respectively.

Wright earned three top-10 finishes in six races, including a career-best seventh in the season finale at Kansas Speedway last October.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With six races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a respectable 21st in the series owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Kaz Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 16 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, five top-15s and 11 top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Wright as crew chief of the No. 02 Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 139th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Sunday. In his previous 138 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his third crew chief start at Darlington this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Kris Wright, please visit, kriswrightmotorsports.com, like him on Facebook (Kris Wright Racing) and follow him on Twitter (@KrisOnNASCAR).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Kris Wright Pre-Race Quote:

On Darlington: “I’m glad I get a second shot at Darlington Raceway this weekend. I feel like we had a really good truck in the spring, but unfortunately got tangled up in an accident and had an early end to our night.

“As a team, we head to Darlington with some momentum and confidence after our performance at World Wide Technology Raceway a couple of weeks ago. It really was a strong race for our team. I really wanted a couple of spots better, but we made great progression throughout the race and earned a top-20 finish.