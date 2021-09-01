Lawless Alan - In It To Win It 200 Race Advance

Alan on Racing at Darlington: “I’ve learned a lot in the truck races we’ve run so far and being able to continue that education with a championship-caliber team is a great opportunity,” said Alan. “I appreciate Mr. Niece and Cody [Efaw] putting me in the seat, and I plan on making the most of it. Darlington is a challenging track and another one that I’ve never been to, so I’ll be putting time in on the sim and watching film, and hopefully I can have a good showing in the AUTOParkit Chevrolet and learn some things for next year.”



Alan at Darlington: Sunday’s race marks Alan’s fifth start of the season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, and his first start at Darlington Raceway.



Alan continues to gain experience in the Truck Series, with four races so far, all coming this season. The 21-year-old driver made starts at the Daytona Road Course, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville, and Pocono.



On the Truck: Alan and the No. 45 Chevrolet will race with support from AUTOParkit™.



AUTOParkit is designed, manufactured, and constructed by Dasher Lawless Automation, LLC. These autonomous parking systems are for new and existing buildings and can potentially double the parking capacity compared to traditional ramped concrete parking structures.



AUTOParkit’s sustainable approach to autonomous parking provides up to 17 LEED points; reduces construction time due to a modular/scalable architecture; provides automated swapping of EVs to reduce electric vehicle charging infrastructure by up to 10X; is 40% less expensive to operate since it is automated; is safer for the user, and delivers a necessary, convenient alternative to an escalating global problem.

