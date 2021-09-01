Frontline Enterprises Ready to Help Gilliland Rebound at Darlington

Seeded eighth entering Sunday’s next NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoff race, Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 team wants to gain points lost at Gateway.



The Frontline Enterprises team are 10 points ahead of Zane Smith and the playoff cut line. They are also only 23 points out of fourth.



“I feel that we need to be back in fourth in the points as quickly as possible,” said Gilliland. “We can only do that by getting good stage points and with great finishes. Obviously, a win takes care of all our concerns, and I think we can do that too. We want to focus on being up front all day on Sunday.”



Gilliland takes his Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 into the Darlington (S.C.) Raceway with experience. Gilliland has finishes of seventh and 15th in the truck series at the track. He has also run up front at the track.



“This is a good track for us,” continued Gilliland. “I’m confident that we can race for stage wins and be up front. I don’t think our strategy changes. We will race smart and be there at the end. We have to be there at the end and make sure that we’re gaining points.”



The race will be televised live on FS1 at 1:30 p.m. ET.



FRM PR