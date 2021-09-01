DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Darlington II

Deegan is making her 18th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) start on Sunday at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.
The California native returns to the South Carolina track for the second time this season after racing there in May. She ran as high as the top-10, but suffered damage after several late race cautions and finished the event in 20th. Darlington marks the first track this season the NCWTS will visit for the second time.
The Ford driver hits the track after a weekend off in the series. She enters Darlington coming off of a seventh-place finish at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. The result was Deegan’s first top-10 in her young career.
At tracks less than 1.5-miles in length, Deegan has an average starting position of 14.3 and an average finishing position of 16.3.
Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has four starts in the Truck Series as a crew chief at the “Too Tough to Tame” track. He’s amassed one win with Todd Bodine in August 2010, two top-five and three top-10 finishes.
Gray makes his 17th start of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season on Sunday afternoon at Darlington Raceway.
In two career starts at the South Carolina oval, the 22 year old has finishes of 29th and 33rd and will look to turn his luck around this visit. In May, he was involved in a multi-truck incident that ended his day after 110 laps.
In the last race out at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill., Gray finished 19th after sustaining damage on lap 157.
Although Marcus Richmond has 283 career NCWTS races on his resume, only two of those races have come at Darlington. In 2011, he notched an eighth-place finish with Cole Whitt and, most recently, he served as crew chief on a 22nd-place effort in the No. 17 truck with David Ragan last season.