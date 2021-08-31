Camping World Truck Series Returns To Darlington

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its second visit of the season to Darlington Raceway for the In It To Win It 200 on Sunday.

Derek Kraus, driver of the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 NAPA AutoCare /NAPA Power Premium Plus Toyota Tundra, has experienced success at “The Track Too Tough To Tame” and is anxious to return to the historic venue in South Carolina.

Kraus came away from Darlington with a career-best second-place finish as a series rookie a year ago. In the throwback race there earlier this year, he appeared headed for another great run; but a mechanical issue sidelined his effort.

Sunday’s Camping World Truck Series event is part of a big NASCAR Labor Day Weekend at Darlington. The NASCAR Xfinity Series will be in competition on the 1.366-mile oval on Saturday, while the Camping World Truck Series kicks off the action on Sunday, followed by the NASCAR Cup Series.

A special group of guests from Walker Auto & Truck’s NAPA AUTO PARTS stores will get a VIP experience as the MHR team welcomes them to the track on Sunday. The visit – which is being coordinated by Walker’s Area Sales Manager, Robert Drews – will feature a VIP Guest Crew Member.

Kraus will have a celebration this week in advance of the race, as he marks his 20th birthday on Wednesday.

Derek Kraus – About this week

Darlington is known as a tough track. What’s been the key to you doing well there?

“I enjoy a challenging track and Darlington is exactly that. I look forward to getting back there on Sunday and having another great run. I’m confident that the MHR crew will provide me with another fast NAPA AutoCare Toyota Tundra this week.”

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Event:

Race: In It To Win It 200 (147 Laps) (Race 17 of 22) Sept. 5, 2021

Location: Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C. (1.366-mile oval)

Television: FS1 on Sept. 5 at 1:30 p.m. ET

