Young’s Motorsports to Promote DogeCola at Darlington

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team, Young’s Motorsports announced today a sponsorship from DogeCola, a cryptocurrency that also has a non-alcoholic beverage. DogeCola will be the primary sponsor of the No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Tate Fogelman at Darlington Raceway on September 5, 2021.

“Cryptocurrencies are blowing up around the world,” noted team Principal Tyler Young. “DogeCola has a coin behind their drink that is set up to discourage price manipulation. As we all try to understand the crypto landscape, it is important that these companies are as transparent as possible and I think DogeCola is doing a great job of that.”

DogeCola announced in a press release last week that they are ready to ship their beverage product. In the same press release they highlighted the following statements:

For buyer's mental peace, DogeCola already provides respectable guarantees in the form of a KYC compliance certificate, and Audit passed a report for security assessment on 14 July 2021.

After its initial pre-release, the token has managed to gain 100 times in just two weeks and has started partnering with industry leaders. The token can be purchased from PancakeSwap, ZT Global, and BigONE, the three big names in the Crypto exchange industry. DogeCola has been listed on several cryptocurrency listing platforms like CoinMarketCap, CoinGecko, CoinMooner, nextcoin, CoinMoonHunt, COINSNIPER.NET, coinvote, and COIN ALPHA.

For added security, DogeCoin utilizes Anti-Dump Lock technology. This discourages sales, and for whales, the fee is higher on sales. The holder will be rewarded more. This further reduces the chances of bots trading out your profits.

The red, white, and black DogeCola paint scheme will surely complement the “Lady In Black’s” colors as Tate Fogelman looks to his 3rd career race at Darlington. He’ll look to improve on his 2020 finish of 15th with a little help from this drink that has “Moon Taste”.

