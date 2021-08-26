Jack Wood Returns to GMS Racing Full-Time for 2022

GMS Racing is proud to announce that Jack Wood has been re-signed for the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. Wood will compete full-time in the No. 24 Chevrolet Silverado with primary backing from Chevrolet.

Wood, who is just twenty-one years of age, initially joined GMS Racing to run the entire ARCA Menards Series schedule for 2021. However in May, it was announced that those plans would change, as the rookie found himself presented with an opportunity to compete in thirteen truck starts throughout the remainder of the season.

Coming off his first-career Top 10 finish in truck series competition, Jack was elated with the news that he would be returning for a full-time effort next season. “I feel extremely honored to be asked to drive for GMS Racing again next year, we have built a lot of momentum over the last few months and I feel strongly that next season will be a very successful one. There has been plenty of learning and ground work built in order to do just that. I would like to thank everyone at GMS Racing and Chevrolet for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to chase my dream. I hope to finish the rest of this year out strong and then take the off season preparing to hit the ground running in 2022 starting at Daytona!”

So far, the California-native has competed in a total of seven NCWTS starts, with highlights including an eleventh place finish at Nashville Superspeedway and a tenth place finish at Worldwide Technology Raceway, his best-career finish in his most recent start. In seven ARCA starts, Wood has four Top 10 finishes with a career-best of fourth place at Kansas Speedway.

Having never raced at any of the facilities on the truck schedule, Wood has learned to overcome the challenge of not having any practice or qualifying by regularly training with the Chevrolet simulator in Huntersville, NC.

GMS Racing President Mike Beam looks forward to seeing the continued growth of Jack Wood's career as he returns to the organization, saying "We are really excited to welcome Jack Wood back to our truck series program. I feel like this year was a solid learning year for Jack and he progressed a lot in a short amount of time. I am looking forward to him being able to return to tracks and apply what he has learned in 2021."

In January, Wood was selected to join the Drivers Edge Development class of 2021, a co-op effort between accomplished Chevrolet developmental teams GMS Racing and JR Motorsports. During the week, as part of a strict fitness regimen, Wood trains with Josh Wise and fellow Team Chevy athletes to strengthen his stamina during races, showcasing his dedication to improving overall performance as a driver.

Additional sponsorship and partnership opportunities with Jack Wood and the No. 24 team are available for the 2022 NCWTS season. To inquire about these opportunities, please reach out via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

For more information about Jack Wood, please visit his new official website, www.jackwoodracing.com. Additionally, follow Jack on Twitter and Instagram with his official handle @DriverJackWood.

GMS Racing PR