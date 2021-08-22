DGR ARCA Menards Series Race Recap: Illinois State Fairgrounds

Taylor Gray, No. 46 Ford Fusion Start: 4th Finish: 3rd Gray qualified 4th for the 100-lap event at the Springfield Mile. He fell to sixth on the opening start before he could cycle into the preferred bottom lane.

He was back up to fifth when the caution flag waved on lap 35 for the competition caution. The team pitted to change four tires, add fuel and make trackbar adjustments.

On the restart, Gray moved into third and was running there when the caution flag came out on lap 48. He advanced another position to second on the next restart.

A lap 68 incident between the leader and a lapped car allowed Gray to inherit the lead and hold there until the second competition caution on lap 72.

A car stayed out during the caution break relegating the No. 46 to restarting on the outside lane. The 16-year-old driver fell to fourth as he worked to get back to the inside lane. He gained one more spot with 12 laps to go and ultimately finished the race in third.