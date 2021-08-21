Final Stage Issues Relegate John Hunter Nemechek to 22nd-Place Finish

John Hunter Nemechek and the Mobil 1 team had overcome handling issues in the opening stages of the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway to be in position to contend for a win late in the Final Stage but after multiple issues ended the night with a 22 nd -place finish.

Nemechek lined up on the inside of the second row when the Final Stage went green on lap 113. One lap later, Nemechek momentarily lost power causing the truck behind him to slam into the rear end of the Mobil 1 Tundra and causing an accordion effect throughout the field. Ten trucks were unofficially involved, with many more sustaining minor damages.

The Mobil 1 Tundra was able to refire and lined up on the inside of the third row for the ensuing restart. Troubles compounded when the left front tire on his Toyota went down with 30 laps remaining and upon arrival to his pit stall it was determined that the brake rotor had broken.