Final Stage Issues Relegate John Hunter Nemechek to 22nd-Place Finish

Saturday, Aug 21 21
Final Stage Issues Relegate John Hunter Nemechek to 22nd-Place Finish
John Hunter Nemechek and the Mobil 1 team had overcome handling issues in the opening stages of the Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway to be in position to contend for a win late in the Final Stage but after multiple issues ended the night with a 22nd-place finish.
 
Nemechek lined up on the inside of the second row when the Final Stage went green on lap 113. One lap later, Nemechek momentarily lost power causing the truck behind him to slam into the rear end of the Mobil 1 Tundra and causing an accordion effect throughout the field. Ten trucks were unofficially involved, with many more sustaining minor damages.
 
The Mobil 1 Tundra was able to refire and lined up on the inside of the third row for the ensuing restart. Troubles compounded when the left front tire on his Toyota went down with 30 laps remaining and upon arrival to his pit stall it was determined that the brake rotor had broken.
 
After a quick fix, the No. 4 returned to the track five laps down and would end the night with a 22nd-place finish. Thanks in part to the 49 playoff points he earned during the regular season, Nemechek was able to remain second on the playoff grid, behind race winner Sheldon Creed who clinched a spot in the Round of 8 with his victory.
 
Stage One Recap
 
·        Nemechek started Saturday’s race in the second position based on NASCAR’s performance matrix system.
·        The handling of the Mobil 1 Tundra wasn’t to Nemechek’s liking during the opening stanza as fell outside of the top 10 in the opening laps. During the first caution period of the event, he communicated to veteran crew chief Eric Phillips that he was unable to attack the corners.
·        The No. 4 would end Stage One in the ninth position.
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
·        Under the controlled caution, the No. 4 team put four fresh tires on the Mobil 1 Tundra, filled it with fuel and made a chassis adjustment.
·        Nemechek lined up on the outside of the fifth row when the second stanza went green on lap 58. He was running in the seventh position on lap 62 when a power outage at the track put the field under red-flag conditions for 48 minutes.
·        The second-generation driver communicated that the handling of his Toyota was “better for sure” before parking it on pit road.
·        When the action resumed, the Mobil 1 Tundra lined up on the top of the fourth row. Nemechek would settle into the fifth position for several laps and then in the final laps of Stage Two made his way into the fourth spot. 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
·        Before the crew went to work under the controlled caution, the 24-year-old driver communicated that as Stage Two progressed “got tighter as the run went on in Turns 3 and 4 and lost drive on throttle off of Turn 2.”
·        After service was completed, Nemechek lined up on the inside of the second row when the Final Stage went green on lap 112. One lap later, Nemechek momentarily lost power causing the truck behind him to slam into the rear end of the Mobil 1 Tundra and causing an accordion effect throughout the field. Ten trucks were unofficially involved, with many more sustaining minor damages.
·        The Mobil 1 Tundra was able to refire and lined up on the inside of the third row for the ensuing restart. Troubles compounded when the left front tire on his Toyota went down with 30 laps remaining and upon arrival to his pit stall it was determined that the brake rotor had broken.
·        After a quick fix, the No. 4 returned to the track five laps down and would end the night with a 22nd-place finish. 
 
 
John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra for KBM:
 
 
Toyota 200 Recap
 
·        Shelden Creed scored the Camping World Truck Series victory, beating Matt Crafton to the checkered flag by 0.292 seconds. The seventh victory of Creed’s career secures a spot in the Round of 8 for him. Ben Rhodes, Stewart Friesen, and Johnny Sauter rounded out the top-five finishers.
·        There were eight cautions for 37 laps, including a 48-minute red flag period for a power outage at the track. There were five lead changes among three drivers. 
 
How John Hunter Nemechek's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        Derek Griffith, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished 26th.
·        Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 28th. 
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
With two races remaining in the Round of 10, Nemechek sits second on the playoff grid, 55 points above the cutoff line for advancing to the Round of 8.
 
Next Race
 
The No. 4 Mobil 1 team returns to the track when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes action Sunday, Sept. 5, at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Live coverage will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 1:30 p.m. ET. 

KBM PR

