2021 GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Recap

Notes & Quotes:—

- Sheldon Creed started his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs bid in the best way possible by winning the first race of the Round of 10 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Creed, who entered the race as the defending winner, started 4th on the evening. It did not take him long to surge to the front, taking the lead on lap 4 of 160. From there on, the champ never looked back despite losing the lead to teammate Zane Smith for a brief period.

- Creed capitalized on points, securing wins in Stage 1 and Stage 2, in addition to leading the most laps, with 142. The No. 2 crew gained maximum points, boosting Sheldon up to second in the championship standings.

#Back2Back: Defending NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed has locked himself into the Round of 8, underlining his fight for the 2021 NCWTS championship. Driver No. 2 has one goal for the remaining two races of this round: Win.

Quote: "I am super happy with how my truck drove all night, I have been looking forward to coming back to Gateway for quite sometime now. To dominate how we did tonight, man it feels surreal. This was the first time I have ever won Stage 1 and 2 and have gone on to win, and I owe it all to my crew. It feels so great to be back in victory lane, I'm looking forward to continuing this momentum moving forward."