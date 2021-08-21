2021 GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Recap

Notes & Quotes:—
- Zane Smith entered the first race of the Playoffs needing a solid run to build his gap to the cutline. Early on, it appeared that the No. 21 Silverado had the speed to contend for the win. Smith took the lead from teammate Sheldon Creed on lap 30 for a brief time before eventually getting passed for the win of Stage 1. The sophomore driver scored a fourth place finish in Stage 1, gaining valuable points.
- Stage 2 started off strong for Smith, who quickly passed his way up to second in the running order. Unfortunately for Zane, as fate would have it, he would suffer a transmission/rear gear failure on lap 99, ultimately bringing his race to an end. The No. 21 Chevrolet earned a disappointing 35th place finish.
#21in21: Zane Smith finds himself below the cutline heading into the series' next race at Darlington Raceway, ten points from eighth position. Smith and crew will need two solid finishes in the remaining races of the Round of 10 to advance to the Round of 8.
Quote: "Man, this one stings. Our truck showed good speed early on, and I felt confident that we made the right call on changes at the end of Stage 1. Ultimately, we just weren't as fast as our teammate Sheldon, but I was sure that we would have a good points night. I hate that we were not able to capitalize on the first race, as it is going to put us in a difficult situation heading into Darlington. Luckily, my crew has my back and I am confident that we will be able to overcome tonight's bad finish."