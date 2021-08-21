NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: WWT Raceway

|
Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150
Start: 26th
Finish: 12th
- Taylor Gray started his second NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race from the 26th position. He was in the 25th spot when the first caution was displayed on lap 25.
- Gray stayed out and on the second quick caution, he came down pit road for damage to the left rear of his Ford Performance F-150.
- The younger Gray returned to the track on the lead lap with 10 laps to go and finished the stage in 25th.
- On lap 61, the caution was displayed and ultimately the red flag was displayed for almost an hour due lights going out at the track. Gray was in the 23rd position. At the end of Stage 2, Gray was 22nd and looking for more turn. He pitted and returned to the track in the same position.
- In the final stage, the caution came out on lap 114 with Gray 17th. After returning to green, the No. 17 driver was in the 10th position on lap 130.
- The final caution of the race came out with less than 10 laps to go and Gray remained in the 10th position.
- The caution sent the race into overtime and the Ford driver slipped back to 12th in the closing laps.
- The 12th-place finish comes in Gray's second career Truck Series start.