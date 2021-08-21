NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: WWT Raceway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 16th Finish: 19th Tanner Gray was in the 16th spot when the first caution of the race came out on lap 25. The Ford driver did not visit pit road.

Two more quick cautions occurred and Gray reported his F-150 was a little free on entry while in the 14th spot.

The No. 15 machine ended the first stage in the 16th position.

A power outage in Stage 2 at the track resulted in a red flag lasting almost an hour. The second stage resumed under green with a little over 40 laps to go and Gray was 18th.

From the 17th position during the Stage 2 break, Gray reported his F-150 was free in and tight in the center. He received service from the No. 15 crew during the break and returned to the track.

Gray reached the top-10 when another caution was displayed on lap 114. The New Mexico native remained in the top-12 for the majority of the remainder of the race.

Unfortunately, with less than 10 laps to go Gray got loose and spun on the track to bring out the final caution. He made it to pit road for service and returned to the track on the lead lap in 19th.

Gray finished 19th at the midwest track in the first and only overtime attempt.