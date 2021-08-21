Top-Five Slips Away Due To Broken Wheel At Gateway

Derek Kraus had a top-five finish slip away due to a broken right front wheel late in the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Friday night.

Kraus had the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra in fifth when he had to pit with 15 laps to go.

He lost three laps due to the problem and ended up finishing 20th – in a race that went into overtime. It was a heartbreaking end to a great performance by Kraus and the MHR team that appeared would net them a fifth-place finish.

Kraus had started the race in 17th and quickly charged to 11th in the early laps. He finished 10th at the end of Stage 1 on Lap 55 and was up to seventh at the end of Stage 2 on Lap 110. He moved into the top five shortly after the restart. Trouble struck on Lap 145, however, as he slowed and headed to the pits to have his right front tire and wheel replaced.

Despite the problem, Kraus garnered enough points to move up a spot to 12th in the series standings.

The MHR team was part of a special pre-race celebration at McKay Auto Group’s NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Fairview Heights on Thursday. Kraus and team co-owner Bill McAnally were there, with the No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra. A special group of guests from McKay Auto Group, NGK and BBB Industries received a VIP experience at the track on Friday.

Derek Kraus – Thoughts about the race

Talk about your night.

“We had a great Tundra and had put ourselves in position for a top-five finish. I don’t know what happened. It’s disappointing to have such a fast truck and not have the results to show for it.”

