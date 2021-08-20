Grant Enfinger and CR7 Motorsports hope to rebound at Gateway

Two weeks ago, at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International, Enfinger, the Fairhope, Ala. native had high hopes to deliver his second top-five of the season with the family-owned team in the United Rentals 176., unfortunately, a mechanical failure early in the race sent the team to the garage and out of the final road course race of the season.

“(We) only made a few laps and something went wrong the transmission,” explained Enfinger. “Hate it for these CR7 Motorsports guys, because a lot of effort was put into this truck. We will regroup and be ready for Gateway.”

A lot of emphasis was put on the Finger Lakes event because of CR7 Motorsports’ debut with Champion Power Equipment, a longtime supporter of Enfinger. With the disappointment of Watkins Glen, determination is propelling the team forward.

Since 2003 Champion Power Equipment has earned a reputation for designing and producing the market’s finest power equipment. From our original headquarters in Santa Fe Springs, California, Champion has expanded its North American footprint to include facilities in Jackson Tennessee, Milwaukee Wisconsin and Toronto Canada.

Today Champion’s product line has expanded to include portable generators, home standby generators, inverter generators, engines, winches and log splitters. With over 2.5 million generators sold in North America, Champion is a market leader in the power equipment field.

“Champion Power Equipment has been a huge part of my career,” Enfinger said. “Champion’s line of portable generators is a great fit for NASCAR fans who love to tailgate and camp at their favorite race track. It’s always fun to go out into the campgrounds and meet all the fans that support Champion. By getting out there and connecting directly with their consumers, we’ve had the honor and privilege to see that brand grow over the years.”

The opening round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs at Gateway doesn’t have Enfinger included in the title chase, but the former ARCA Menards Series champion is still committed to making the most of his 2021 season including a trip to Victory Lane.

When it comes to World Wide Technology Raceway’s 1.25 oval, Enfinger has four prior Truck Series starts with a pole and three top-10 finishes, including an eighth-place result last summer after starting

11th. Enfinger’s best finish is fifth in his track debut in 2017.

“We are excited to have Grant in the truck at Gateway,” said CR7 Motorsports team principal and driver Codie Rohrbaugh. “We’ve had a stretch of some tough finishes, but we are going to bounce back. We are focused on that.

“Two of our last three races we’ve been hit with mechanical failures while running inside the top-10 and they are different failures – but we hope we have fixed those issues and we can focus on the rest of the season with our team and drivers and put CR7 Motorsports back on the map.”

With seven races remaining, Enfinger despite missing one race is 11th in the championship driver standings, the highest of those who are not locked in the opening round of the Playoffs.