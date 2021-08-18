Kraus, MHR Team Anxious To Return To Gateway

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads this week to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus scored a major victory while competing in NASCAR’s regional level.

Kraus, who drives the MHR No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra, won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combination race at the St. Louis-area track in 2018. He returned the following year to notch a second-place finish in the prestigious combo event at the 1.25-mile track.

Kraus would like to add to his success at Gateway with a Camping World Truck Series win on Friday in the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power.

Although he experienced success there at the K&N level, he was not as fortunate last year as a rookie in the truck series. He battled handling issues that resulted in a 13th-place finish. In returning to Gateway this year, Kraus and his MHR team are working hard to have a fast Tundra and be in contention for the win.

The MHR team will arrive in the St. Louis area early for a special pre-race celebration at McKay Auto Group’s NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Fairview Heights on Thursday. Kraus and team co-owner Bill McAnally will be on hand for a special meet-and-greet and autograph signing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with the No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra on display.

NAPA AUTO PARTS will be well represented at the track on Friday, with a special group of guests from McKay Auto Group, NGK and BBB Industries set to receive a VIP experience. Promotion of NAPA Belts and Hoses/Gates Hydraulics has been coordinated by Mike Gordon, Business Development Manager, NAPA Heating/Cooling.

The Camping World Truck Series event is part of big race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway that also includes the NTT IndyCar Series in action.

Derek Kraus – About this week

What’s your outlook for the Gateway race?

“I’m anxious to get back to Gateway. We got a big win there in K&N in 2018 and came close in 2019. I’m confident the MHR team will have a Tundra capable of going to Victory Lane.”

BMR PR