Kraus, MHR Team Anxious To Return To Gateway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Tuesday, Aug 17 55
Kraus, MHR Team Anxious To Return To Gateway NK Photography Photo

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads this week to World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, where McAnally-Hilgemann Racing driver Derek Kraus scored a major victory while competing in NASCAR’s regional level.

 

Kraus, who drives the MHR No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra, won a NASCAR K&N Pro Series East-West combination race at the St. Louis-area track in 2018. He returned the following year to notch a second-place finish in the prestigious combo event at the 1.25-mile track.

 

Kraus would like to add to his success at Gateway with a Camping World Truck Series win on Friday in the Toyota 200 presented by CK Power.

 

Although he experienced success there at the K&N level, he was not as fortunate last year as a rookie in the truck series. He battled handling issues that resulted in a 13th-place finish. In returning to Gateway this year, Kraus and his MHR team are working hard to have a fast Tundra and be in contention for the win.

 

The MHR team will arrive in the St. Louis area early for a special pre-race celebration at McKay Auto Group’s NAPA AUTO PARTS store in Fairview Heights on Thursday. Kraus and team co-owner Bill McAnally will be on hand for a special meet-and-greet and autograph signing from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., with the No. 19 Gates Hydraulics/ NAPA Belts & Hoses Toyota Tundra on display.

 

NAPA AUTO PARTS will be well represented at the track on Friday, with a special group of guests from McKay Auto Group, NGK and BBB Industries set to receive a VIP experience. Promotion of NAPA Belts and Hoses/Gates Hydraulics has been coordinated by Mike Gordon, Business Development Manager, NAPA Heating/Cooling.

 

The Camping World Truck Series event is part of big race weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway that also includes the NTT IndyCar Series in action. 

 

Derek Kraus – About this week

What’s your outlook for the Gateway race?

“I’m anxious to get back to Gateway. We got a big win there in K&N in 2018 and came close in 2019. I’m confident the MHR team will have a Tundra capable of going to Victory Lane.”

 

BMR PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: WWT Raceway Charred Flag Factory to support Chris Hacker in NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top