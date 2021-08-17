Carson Hocevar Returns to Niece Motorsports Full Time in 2022

Carson Hocevar will once again race full time for Niece Motorsports in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2022. The announcement comes on the heels of Hocevar advancing to the Truck Series playoffs in his rookie campaign.



“I’m so excited and thankful for the chance to race full time again with Niece Motorsports in 2022,” said Hocevar. “The support of Al [Niece], Cody [Efaw], Phil [Gould] and every single employee at Niece Motorsports has meant the world. We are still 100 percent focused on chasing that Championship this year, but it’s definitely a relief to have next year’s plans already in place. Thanks to everyone at Premier Security, GM Parts Now and Scott’s Coins, Jewelry & Sports for their support this year. We wouldn’t be able to do any of this without them.”



Hocevar has shown an impressive ability to quickly adapt to the varying style of tracks on the circuit, with little to no practice time or qualifying. The Portage, Michigan native has led laps on dirt tracks, road courses, intermediate tracks and short tracks.



Through the first 15 races of the 2021 season, Hocevar has earned three top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes. In addition, Hocevar has earned 10 top-15 finishes. The 18-year-old driver has led laps in four races this season, and has finished on the lead lap in 13 of 15 starts.



“It’s a huge win for our organization to have Carson back behind the wheel of our Chevrolets again next season,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “Sometimes I forget that Carson is only 18-years-old because he races with such maturity. I’m excited to see what Carson can accomplish next year – going back to a lot of these tracks for the second or third time. He’s been so impressive in his first full season behind the wheel in the Truck Series. As an organization we are focused on giving him the best possible chance to close out this season on a high note and compete for a championship.”



Hocevar enters round one of the Truck Series Playoffs in eighth-place. In addition, Hocevar leads the Sunoco Rookie of the Year standings with seven races remaining in the 2021 season.



The first race in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs will take the green flag at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway on Friday, August 20 at 9 p.m. ET, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

