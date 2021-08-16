GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series WWT Raceway Preview

Notes:

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 337 at Gateway. This is a brand new chassis that will make its debut on Friday night.

- Multi-Time Gateway Winner: Gateway has statistically been one of Creed's best tracks, and he enters the weekend as the defending NCWTS race winner. Sheldon has won in everything that he has competed in at Gateway, notching one ARCA win from the pole in 2018.

- #Back2Back: Sheldon Creed begins his quest to defend the 2020 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship with the Playoffs opener at Gateway. Driver No. 2 enters Friday night's race sitting fifth in the standings, currently ten points ahead of the cutline.

Quote: "It feels great to start the Playoffs in St. Louis, a track that has been so good to me over the years. A solid race at Gateway is going to be key to having a competitive Round of 10, but this weekend will also be good practice for the season finale in Phoenix. I'm looking forward to seeing what our GMS Racing team has in store for these final seven races."