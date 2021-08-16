fgrACCEL client Chris Hacker to make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway

|
|
Wildwood, Missouri-based ARS Construction will serve as Hacker’s primary partner for the 16th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race of the season.
ARS Construction is a family-owned construction firm that has been successfully servicing the greater St. Louis area since 2001. They specialize in both residential and commercial roof installs. Their multifaceted team provides general contracting services such as windows, siding, home additions, remodeling among other various contracting services.
Recently, ARS Construction expanded their same quality services to Norman, Oklahoma and Kansas.
“We are very excited to be partnering with Chris Hacker for his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut behind the No. 34 ARS Construction Toyota Tundra at World Wide Technology Raceway,” said ARS Construction owner Christian Larson.
“We are stoked by the synergies of sponsoring a truck that resembles our other 12 ARS Construction work trucks and hope that this will help facilitate a wide reach of our brand!”
Added Hacker, “There are no words to describe the support from ARS Construction. Our No. 34 ARS Construction Toyota Tundra looks amazing and I’m focused on having a positive and strong debut with them and Reaume Brothers Racing and hopefully pave the way for more opportunities in the future.”
Team principal Josh Reaume says the team is ecstatic to have Hacker join them for his NASCAR National Series debut.
“We are happy to welcome Chris to Reaume Brothers Racing,” he said. “We are excited to work with him and be a part of his journey in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He has shown us he is a good driver and we think he will do well not only at Gateway but in the series overall.”
Looking ahead, Hacker plans to compete in select ARCA and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events this season while focusing on an accelerated schedule in 2022.
Hacker, 21, is also the first NASCAR driver known to have a brachial plexus injury (BPI), also known as brachial plexus lesion. BPI is an injury to the brachial plexus, the network of nerves that conducts signals from the spinal cord to the shoulder, arm and hand.
Hacker and fgrACCEL would also like to thank fellow NASCAR Camping World Truck Series team On Point Motorsports who has been equally instrumental in preparing Hacker for his series’ debut in a variety of roles.
For more on ARS Construction, please visit advancedroofsys.com.
For more on Chris Hacker, please like him on Facebook (Chris Hacker Motorsports), follow him on Twitter (@chrishacker_) and Instagram (@chris_hacker).
The Toyota 200 presented by CK Power (160 laps | 200 miles) is the 16th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The 40-truck field will take the green flag on Fri., Aug. 20, 2021, shortly after 9:00 p.m. ET with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.
Chris Hacker PR