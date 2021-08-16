fgrACCEL client Chris Hacker to make NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Gateway

Hacker will drive the No. 34 Toyota Tundra, a second entry for Mooresville, N.C.-based Reaume Brothers Racing, and a teammate to the team’s other driver Armani Williams.

Hacker started his racing career at eight years old, racing in quarter midgets, where he ranked second overall in his home state of Indiana. From 2009 to 2011, he competed in the Bandolero bandits where he won the Indiana state championship back-to-back in 2010 and 2011.

After consecutive championship seasons in Bandoleros, he advanced to INEX Legend Car Series competition in 2012, where he captured the Indianapolis Speedrome Championship in the Young Lions category.

In 2013, he continued his racing resume acceleration moving from Legends Car to the Champion Racing Association Sportsman category, where he became the youngest driver to win a CRA event at age 13.

The following season, competing in the JEGS All-Star Series, he won the Sportsman of the Year award.

Hacker continued to turn heads in Late Model competition and positioned himself to move into the development ARCA Menards Series in 2020 – competing at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway driving for Fast Track Racing, finishing 15th after starting 24th.

Hacker was slated to make his debut in the premier ARCA Menards Series at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February, but COVID-19 delayed his start to Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in May where he started 12th and finished 10th in an entry fielded by Cram Motorsports.

“I am very excited to be able to make my NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at World Wide Technology Raceway with Reaume Brothers Racing,” said Hacker. “It has been a dream of mine to be a competitor in the NASCAR ranks ever since I started racing at the age of eight.