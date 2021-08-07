DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Watkins Glen

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 18th Finish: 20th On the opening lap, Deegan had to make evasive moves to miss spinning trucks and dropped back to 30th, but she made it through the melee.

During the first caution on lap eight, Deegan came down pit road for fuel, four tires and for the Toter crew to evaluate an issue Deegan was feeling with the truck. She returned to the track and restarted 25th. The Ford driver was able to maneuver her way around a few trucks to end the first stage in 14th.

On lap 24 in Stage 2, Deegan entered the top-10. On lap 28, the Ford driver had to make an unscheduled pit stop to remove grass from her F-150’s grille after she was forced off of the racing surface and into the grass. Deegan returned to the track and the remainder of the stage ran under green and she completed it in 26th.

During the second stage break, Deegan visited pit road for service and received four tires, fuel and adjustments to help her Toter F-150 turn better in the center of the corner.

The California native started the final stage in the 23rd spot. Another caution was displayed on lap 54 while Deegan was 21 st . She remained on the track and the race returned to green.

Unfortunately, the event was halted and eventually called with 11 laps to go due to lightning which resulted in a 20th-place finish for Deegan.