Lawless Alan to Join Niece Motorsports for Multiple Races in 2021

Lawless Alan (www.lawlessalanracing.com) is set to join Niece Motorsports for several NASCAR Camping World Truck Series events in 2021. His first race with the team will come at Darlington Raceway on September 5.



Alan has also been tapped to run the finale at Phoenix Raceway for the team on November 5.



“I’ve learned a lot in the truck races we’ve run so far, and being able to continue that education with a championship-caliber team is a great opportunity,” said Alan. “I appreciate Mr. Niece and Cody [Efaw] putting me in the seat, and I plan on making the most of it. Darlington is a challenging track and another one that I’ve never been to, so I’ll be putting time in on the sim and watching film, and hopefully I can have a good showing in the AUTOParkit Chevrolet and learn some things for next year.”



Alan continues to gain experience in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, with four races so far, all coming this season. The 21-year-old driver made starts at the Daytona Road Course, Circuit of the Americas, Nashville, and Pocono.



“Steel sharpens steel, which is why we are excited for Lawless to be part of Niece Motorsports for these races,” said Shawn Adams, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for AUTOParkit. “It allows Lawless the opportunity to compete, contribute to the team, and most importantly learn for next year, when we hope to have him running for a championship. Lawless continues to be an excellent representative of AUTOParkit, meticulously preparing for every opportunity and relentlessly attacking each race in its entirety.”



Alan won the 2018 Track Championship at Irwindale Speedway in the NASCAR WHELEN Late Model Series. In 2019 Lawless won Rookie of the Year honors in Trans Ams TA2 Series and most recently won the 2020 Silver State Road Course Winter Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Alan has also won the Late Model Winter Showdown at Kern County Raceway, where he qualified on the pole and set a new track record in the process.



“We’re excited for the chance to get Lawless in our Chevrolets,” said Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw. “He’s proven himself to be a talented driver, so we’re thrilled to have him behind the wheel. Darlington is one of my favorite tracks, and our team has run well there in the past, so it should be a great start to his races with our team.”



The Truck Series will take the green flag at the Darlington Raceway on Sunday, September 5th at 1:30 PM ET, airing live on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Niece Motorsports PR