Young’s Motorsports Watkins Glen International Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Kaz Grala

Primary Partner(s): Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: 38th

2021 Owner Points Position: 20th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 016

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Returning To The Finger Lakes: For the first time since 2000, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will make left and right turns at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International for their third and final road course start of the 2021 NCWTS season.

The Truck Series was held each year at Watkins Glen from 1996 to 2000, with Greg Biffle winning the series' last race there in June of 2000. Road-course expert Ron Fellows won Watkins Glen's truck event in 1997 and 1999.

The event located in Schuyler County is among the 16 national series’ tripleheader events in 2021.

Take III: Young’s Motorsports is thrilled to have former series’ winner Kaz Grala return to the seat of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado for his third road course event of the season with the team.

Primary No. 02 pilot Kris Wright will be focusing on his NASCAR Xfinity Series opportunity this weekend at Watkins Glen.

Young’s Motorsports Recap: Grala has impressed in both of his Young’s Motorsports races this year in February on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course and most recently in May at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

At COTA, Grala narrowly missed the pole position and was in strong contention for Young’s Motorsports second career Truck Series victory, leading 11 laps before finishing second, the best performance for Young’s Motorsports since winning at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in October 2019.

Entering the United Rentals 176, Young’s Motorsports No. 02 team is eyeing its second top-five and third top-10 overall thus far in 2021.

Welcome Aboard: Supporting Grala for the 15th Truck Series race of 2021, Young’s Motorsports welcomes Texas-based Young’s Building Systems and Randco Industries Inc. as the primary marketing partners on Grala’s aboard the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado for the United Rentals 176.

Proud Partner: Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulators has also stepped up to support Grala for the 72-lap race Saturday afternoon and be displayed on the television panel of the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado.

Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made-in-the-USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.

Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.

Sim Seats joined Young’s Motorsports as a team partner in June 2021.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Watkins Glen Stats: Saturday afternoon’s United Rentals 176 at WGI will mark Grala’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 2.450-mile road course.

However, Grala does have prior Watkins Glen experience with three ARCA Menards Series East and one NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the 11-turn road course.

Kaz Grala Truck Series Road Course Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a road course, Grala has made four starts throughout his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes. He also carries a road course average finishing position of 9.8.

Kaz Grala Career Truck Series Rundown: Since 2016, Grala has competed in 35 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, delivering one pole, one win, six top-five and 17 top-10 finishes.

He earned his first career NCWTS victory in 2017 at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway, driving the No. 33 Kiklos Greek Extra Virgin Olive Oil Chevrolet Silverado for GMS Racing.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With eight races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 20th in the series’ owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Grala and Wright, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry, NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez and USAC Triple Crown champion Chris Windom have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the 14 races thus far of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, four top-15s and nine top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Grala as crew chief of the No. 02 Young’s Building Systems | Randco Industries | Sim Seats Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 137th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Saturday. In his previous 136 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his first crew chief start at Watkins Glen this weekend.

Kaz Grala Pre-Race Quote:

On Watkins Glen: “I’m so excited to have another opportunity to compete for Young’s Motorsports this weekend at Watkins Glen. I can’t thank Tyler (Young), Randy (Young), Eddie ( Troconis, crew chief ) and the entire Young’s Motorsports team for the chance.

“I’d love nothing more than go to Watkins Glen and finish what we started at Circuit of the Americas and bring home another win for Young’s Motorsports and their partners.