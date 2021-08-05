GMS Racing Statement - Chase Purdy Featured

NASCAR Truck Series News
Thursday, Aug 05 40
GMS Racing Statement - Chase Purdy

“Late yesterday afternoon, GMS Racing driver Chase Purdy tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. In accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. AJ Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series' next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.”

GMS Racing PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Hill Building Road Course Resume at Watkins Glen Jordan Anderson Racing NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Overview- Watkins Glen International »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top