GMS Racing Statement - Chase Purdy

“Late yesterday afternoon, GMS Racing driver Chase Purdy tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms. In accordance with NASCAR protocol and the CDC guidelines, Purdy will not compete in Saturday's NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Watkins Glen International. AJ Allmendinger has agreed to substitute as the replacement driver of the No. 23 Bama Buggies Chevrolet. We wish Chase a steady recovery and hope to see him compete at the series' next event at World Wide Technology Raceway in Gateway.”

GMS Racing PR