GMS Racing Camping World Truck Series Watkins Glen Preview

Notes:

- Sponsor spotlight: LiftKits4Less.com returns this week to feature on Sheldon Creed's No. 2 Silverado. LiftKits4Less will sponsor Creed for the remainder of the season all the way through the season finale in Phoenix.

- Chassis history/info: Creed and the No. 2 team will utilize chassis no. 138 at Watkins Glen. The chassis was previously used by Creed in the inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas earlier this season where it finished 5th.

- Playoff outlook: Creed is currently seventh in the championship points standings, 192 points behind the leader. Creed is locked into the Playoffs by virtue of his win at Darlington.

Quote: "I am excited for Watkins Glen this year as we’ve had some great road course success in the past with my No. 2 GMS Racing Chevy team. I hope I can learn the track layout quickly and pick up as many points as possible as we finish out the regular season this weekend. It would be great to head into the Playoffs with a solid run, as that would definitely help build momentum going forward!"