Gilliland Thinks It’s Great for Truck Series to Return to Watkins Glen

Todd Gilliland brings back Crosley Brands to the No. 38 Ford F-150 this weekend at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International road course. Crosley Brands and Gilliland have one win this season and are looking for another this weekend before the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

“It’s exciting to go back to Watkins Glen,” said Gilliland. “I think it’s great for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. It’s insane how many people camp at the track and it’s such an energetic atmosphere- so it’s a great fit for Camping World. And for us, Crosley is a great fit because we’ve won with them at a road course and we want to win again with them on Saturday. We’re coming back with the Crosley red and black and the truck looks great. And, it’s cool to have a Ford dealer on our F-150 with Bence Motor Sales.

Gilliland comes into Watkins Glen with six consecutive top-10 finishes. This is the last race before the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs begin. Gilliland is fourth in points and is looking for more stage wins to help him maintain third once the Playoff teams have their points reset.

“There is a lot to race for this weekend to set us up for the Playoffs,” continued Gilliland. “A win will be huge, but even getting a stage win or two will go a long way. I felt that we had some stage wins slip away from us, so hopefully we can get some back and be in really good shape going into our Playoffs.”

Saturday’s race will be televised live on FS1 at 12:30 p.m. ET.