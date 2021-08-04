Chad Chastain - United Rentals 176 Race Advance

Chad Chastain on Racing at Watkins Glen: “I was excited to get the call to come race with Niece Motorsports in this great ‘Protect Your Melon’ Chevrolet,” said Chad Chastain. “I’m thankful to everyone at Niece Motorsports for their hard work and our great partners with Buckle up New York and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This will definitely be a new challenge, but I’m so excited for the opportunity and will do my best to make the most of it.”



Chad Chastain at Watkins Glen: The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series returns to Watkins Glen International for the first time since 2000.



While Saturday’s race marks Chad Chastain’s debut in the Truck Series, the Alva, Florida native is no stranger to racing.



He has amassed over 40 feature wins across the southeastern United States running everything from Late Models to FASCAR Pro-Trucks.



He was crowned the FASCAR Pro-Truck and Pro Late Model Champion at Desoto Speedway in 2015. He followed that up with the 2016 Pro Late Model Championship at 4-17 Southern Speedway. In addition, he has won on famed road course venues including Homestead-Miami Speedway and Sebring International Raceway.



On the Truck: Chad Chastain will race the Protect Your Melon No. 45 Chevrolet in conjunction with the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and their Buckle Up New York initiative.



The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee is giving New Yorkers a chance for a virtual meet and greet with Ross Chastain, who promotes the use of seat belts with the “Protect Your Melon” theme.



“I take a lot of pride in representing the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee and promoting seat belt usage in New York,” said Ross Chastain. “From growing up on a farm to now racing at 200 mph, safety is key, and sometimes people need a simple reminder to buckle up. I am looking forward to visiting the Watkins Glen area before the race to remind people to buckle up and promoting the “Protect Your Melon” message with Niece Motorsports.”



Cutouts featuring Ross Chastain’s image are in 100 Tops Stores throughout New York. These cutouts will include a QR code. If customers scan the code, they will be entered to win a personal, one-on-one interview with Ross Chastain. Contestants will be asked to explain why wearing seat belts is important. Two winners will be selected later this summer.



The contest runs June 15- August 15. The zoom sessions for the two winners will be conducted on August 18.

Niece Motorsports PR