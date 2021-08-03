DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Watkins Glen

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 15th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) season at Watkins Glen International.

The Ford Performance driver has never raced at the 2.45-mile road course. He has three career road course starts in the NCWTS with a best finish of 15th at the Daytona (Fla.) Road Course.

The last time out in the No. 15 at Knoxville Raceway in Iowa, Gray was running inside the top-10 when he was caught up in a big wreck on lap 153 that ended his evening early.

Crew chief Marcus Richmond has been atop of the pit box for six road course events in his career with two top-five and three top-10 finishes. All six races were at the Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

Click here for Gray's career statistics. Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance F-150 Taylor Gray will make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut at Watkins Glen International (WGI) after his scheduled debut at Richmond (Va.) Raceway in April was delayed. This will be the first of five Truck races for the younger Gray. He is scheduled to compete at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison Ill., Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway and Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

The 16-year-old driver has raced the last four weeks with the ARCA Menards Series with four consecutive top-five finishes. He will take that momentum into a double duty weekend at WGI, where he will compete on Friday night with ARCA in the No. 17 Ripper Coffee Fusion before hopping in the No. 17 Ford Performance truck on Saturday afternoon.

Gray comes into this weekend with three career road course events under his belt, all coming in 2020 with the ARCA and ARCA West series'. He finished fourth and 11th in West action at the Utah Motorsports Campus in Tooele and fourth at the Daytona (Fla.) Road Course.

Crew chief Chad Johnston has called 20 career road course races in his career with one win, three top-fives and eight top-10s. The win came at Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway with Martin Truex, Jr. in 2013.

Click here for Gray's career statistics.