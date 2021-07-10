Brian Brown Finishes Eighth in Truck Series Debut at Knoxville Raceway

NASCAR Truck Series News
Saturday, Jul 10 7
Brian Brown Finishes Eighth in Truck Series Debut at Knoxville Raceway NK Photography Photo

 

Dirt-racing standout Brian Brown piloted the No. 51 Casey’s/Rowdy Energy Tundra to an eighth-place finish in his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start. In practice on Thursday evening Brown posted the ninth fastest time, and in his qualifying race on Friday evening, Brown finished third, earning him the 15th starting spot.
 
During the feature race, Brown spun twice after contact with other vehicles and at one point was two laps down, but after getting two free passes in the Final Stage survived late-race chaos and four overtime attempts to earn a top-ten finish for the No. 51 team. 
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Brown began the race in the 15th position.
  • On the initial start, the No. 51 fell back to 26th, but soon started to climb back towards the front of the field.
  • After the first caution on lap 17, Brown entered the top 20, and looked to be marching forward until he spun on lap 31 after contact with the No. 23 truck.
  • Brown finished the first stage in the 27th position. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • During the stage break, crew chief Mardy Lindley brought Brown to pit road for the modified pit-stop break. The team changed four tires, filled the Tundra with fuel and repaired damage to the left rear quarter panel.  
  • Brown began the 50-lap second stage in 28th.
  • The dirt ace reported that his Tundra felt good overall, but the track was one-lane dependent.
  • By lap 83, the No. 51 had a right front tire rub and eventually spun on lap 86 to bring out the caution.
  • When the green-checkered flag flew, Brown was 36th and down two laps. 
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • During the stage break, Brown visited pit road for four fresh tires, fuel, and damage repairs.
  • Brown began the final stage in 36th, two laps down.
  • During two subsequent caution periods, Brown was the beneficiary, getting back on the lead lap by lap 115 in the Casey’s/Rowdy Energy Tundra.
  • Several caution periods followed, and on each restart, Brown was able to gain valuable track position.
  • After four attempts and 29 laps of overtime, Brown survived the carnage to finish eighth in his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut. 
 
 
 
Brian Brown, driver of the No. 51 Casey's/Rowdy Energy Tundra for KBM:
 
Talk about your night.
“I mean, what a bunch of ups and downs. We started 15th, and my biggest downfall in this type of deal is not being used to having a spotter and starting on the outside and not being able to get down, you know, inside, inside, inside, not getting down. Lost eight to 10 spots probably to get going. I felt like I clawed my way back inside the top 20, and then they called me inside, inside, and I just turned down across a guy’s nose and got spun out. I tried to work my butt off to get back up to where I was and spun out again. I think at one time we were 38th, two laps down, so to be able to come back and get a top-eight finish, never thought at that point I would, but it just shows the caliber of team KBM has and Casey’s, FVP, Rowdy Energy, Whisps Snacks, all the people who helped out and allowed me to come do this tonight. Just an awesome opportunity, KBM’s a topflight organization and you can see why they’ve won seven or eight championships. In the end we had a good points night for the 51 and hopefully I can do it again one day.”
 
 
Corn Belt 150 Recap
 
  • Austin Hill scored the Camping World Truck Series victory, beating Chandler Smith to the checkered flag by 1.207 seconds. Grant Enfinger, Todd Gilliland, and Derek Kraus rounded out the top-five finishers.
  • There were 14 cautions for 80 laps. There were 20 lead changes among seven drivers.
 
 
How Brian Brown's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
  • Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Toyota, finished 2nd.
  • John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished 11th
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
After 14 races, the No. 51 team sits fourth in the owner’s championship standings, 133 points behind the No. 4 team.
 
Next Race
 
The No. 51 returns to the track when the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series resumes action on Saturday, August 7 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. Live coverage will be on FS1, Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM at 12:30 p.m. ET. 

KBM PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
« Chandler Smith Knocks on Door of Victory at ‘Knocks’ville John Hunter Nemechek Salvages 11th-Place Finish »
Speedway Digest Staff

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Speedway Digest Staff

back to top