Chandler Smith Knocks on Door of Victory at ‘Knocks’ville

A strategy call by veteran crew chief Danny Stockman put Chandler Smith out front for the Final Stage on Friday night’s inaugural NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event at Knoxville Raceway, a famed half-mile dirt oval. Smith would remain out front for the next 72 laps, safely ahead of the melee that ensued behind him, with other drivers knocking into each other and knocking each other out of the race, for a total of nine cautions spanning 48 laps in the Final Stage.

With worn out tires, Smith managed to hold off the field during the first two overtime periods, but when a quick caution slowed the field during the third overtime, NASCAR ruled that Austin Hill had narrowly edged past Smith into the lead at the time the caution occurred.