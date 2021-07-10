DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Knoxville Raceway

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150 Start: 4th Finish: 21st Deegan competed in the first qualifying heat race and scored 13 passing points to earn her the fourth starting spot in the inaugural race at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway.

Early in Stage 1, Deegan went a little too high and got into the cushion causing her F-150 to wiggle, but she was able to save it. The first caution came out on lap 14 and the California native reported her Toter Ford was tight.

The second caution came out with 10 laps to go in the stage for a spin ahead of Deegan. She was in the 22nd position and stayed out on the track. Another caution in the closing laps brought Stage 2 to an end with Deegan in 19th.

The Toter driver started Stage 2 in 19th. During the lap-65 caution Deegan reported her truck was tight in the center and remained on the track to restart 20th.

With 11 laps to go in the second stage, Deegan made contact with another competitor which resulted in a slight tire rub and dropped her from 16th to 22nd.

Deegan started the final stage 23rd after pitting for four tires, fuel and adjustments to loosen up her F-150. Just after the green flag, the caution came out and Deegan reported her truck felt much better and she restarted 21st. The next caution was displayed with 45 laps to go in the event and Deegan lined up 18th.

Another caution occurred on lap 115 and Deegan restarted 20th. The caution came back out with 21 laps remaining while Deegan was in the 19 th position.

Several more cautions followed, including one that involved Deegan spinning with three laps to go in the scheduled distance of the race. She pitted with a flat tire and returned to the track to battle through several overtime restarts.

With a damaged No. 1 F-150 Deegan finished the race 21st.