Young’s Motorsports Knoxville Speedway Truck Series Team Preview

Driver: Michael Annett

Primary Partner(s): TMC Transportation

Manufacturer: Chevrolet Silverado

Crew Chief: Eddie Troconis

2021 Driver Points Position: N/A

2021 Owner Points Position: 20th

Chassis Intel: YMS Chassis No. 101

Engine: Ilmor Racing Technologies

Notes of Interest:

Taking Over: For the first time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series history, the tour will visit Knoxville Raceway for Friday night’s Corn Belt 150.

The historic half-mile facility known as the “Sprint Car Capital Of The World” has been hosting racing events since 1901 – but will host its first NASCAR national series event nearly 120 years later.

Knoxville will serve as the second and final dirt race for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season.

Hey Michael! Young’s Motorsports announced on Monday evening that NASCAR veteran Michael Annett will join the team and pilot the team’s mainstay entry in Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 at Knoxville Raceway.

Annett will return to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series scene for the first time since July 2014 when he competed at Eldora Speedway.

Welcome To The Team: Longtime Michael Annett partner TMC Transportation will partner with Young’s Motorsports for Annett’s 10th career Truck Series race at Knoxville.

TMC Transportation is the nation's largest employee-owned open deck transportation company. TMC provides expert transportation services and supply-chain management solutions throughout the 48 contiguous states.

Founded in 1972, TMC is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and is known for its integrity, innovation, superior safety record and dedication to quality and customer service. The company's claim-free, on-time delivery record is the best in the business and is consistently recognized by its customers.

Follow TMC on Twitter @TMCTRANS.

Michael Annett Truck Knoxville Raceway Stats: Friday night’s Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers will mark Annett’s first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the 0.5-mile Knoxville Raceway.

Michael Annett Self Truck Series Dirt Stats: At NASCAR Camping World Truck Series tracks classified as a dirt track, Annett has one prior dirt start throughout his career at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway in 2014.

Driving for Bob Newberry’s NTS Motorsports, Annett started 30th but climbed to a 25th place finish completing 149 of the scheduled 150 laps.

Michael Annett Self Career Truck Series Rundown: Since 2008, Annett has competed in nine NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, delivering one top-five and two top-10 finishes.

He finished a career-best second at Kentucky Speedway in 2008 driving the No. Pilot Travel Centers Toyota Tundra for Bill Davis Racing.

Pocono Raceway | CRC Brakleen 150 Race Recap: In the most recent NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway, rookie Kris Wright drove the No. 02 F.N.B. Corporation Chevrolet Silverado

Starting 26th based on the metrics set by NASCAR without practice or qualifying,

Wright contended for a top-20 finish, but an unscheduled pit stop late in the race for a flat tire ruined Wright’s Truck Series Pocono Raceway debut and left the team with a 30th place finish.

Double Duty: In addition to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Annett will partake in Saturday afternoon’s Credit Karma Money 250 at Atlanta (Ga.) Speedway.

Competing for JR Motorsports this season, Annett has delivered one top-five and eight top-10 finishes, including a season-high third place result this past Saturday at Road America (Wisc.).

Beginning this weekend at Atlanta through Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International in August, Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet Camaro will showcase their new spicy chicken sandwich.

Solid Pace For Young’s Motorsports: With nine races remaining in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this season, Young’s Motorsports sits a solid 20th in the series’ owner standings with a handful of drivers.

In addition to Wright, former Truck Series winner Kaz Grala, NASCAR Xfinity Series winner Josh Berry and NASCAR Cup Series’ standout Daniel Suarez have all piloted the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the opening 13 races of 2021.

In one of the most competitive Truck Series seasons on record, the team has collected one top-five, two top-10s, three top-15s and eight top-25 efforts collectively.

Calling the Shots: Guiding Annett as crew chief of the No. 02 TMC Transportation Chevrolet Silverado is longtime crew chief Eddie Troconis.

Troconis is a two-time winning crew chief in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and comes to Young’s Motorsports after tenures at ThorSport Racing, AM Racing and Sam Hunt Racing (Xfinity Series) respectively.

He will crew chief his 136th NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Friday. In his previous 135 races, he has two wins, 23 top-five and 46 top-10 finishes to his resume.

Troconis touted as a gifted engineer will make his first crew chief start at Knoxville this weekend.

Follow on Social Media: For more on Michael Annett, please visit MichaelAnnett.com , like him on Facebook (Michael Annett), and follow him on Twitter (@MichaelAnnett).

For more on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, like them on Facebook (Young’s Motorsports) and follow on Instagram (youngsmotorsports) and Twitter (@youngsmtrsports).

Michael Annett Pre-Race Quote: