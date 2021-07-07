Gilliland Goes Dirt Racing with Frontline Enterprises at Historic Knoxville Raceway.

Todd Gilliland and the No. 38 Frontline Enterprises team will race at the famed Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway this Friday night. It’s the first race at the track for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

Knoxville Raceway hosts the annual Knoxville Nationals for winged sprint cars each season and the facility is the one of the premier dirt tracks in America. Gilliland comes to the track knowing all its history.

“It’s pretty cool that we’re going to be racing at Knoxville,” said Gilliland. “The is one of the best dirt tracks in the country and it’s great for us to have the opportunity to race there. Fans in Iowa, they love racing, dirt racing, sprint cars and now we’re going to show them some truck racing on the dirt, too.”