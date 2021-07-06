Brett Moffitt to pilot second AM Racing truck at Knoxville Raceway

AM Racing confirmed today that 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) champion Brett Moffitt will pilot a second-team entry in this Friday night’s inaugural Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers at Knoxville Raceway.



Moffitt, a 12-time NCWTS winner will drive the No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet Silverado with former series’ winning crew chief Jamie Jones leading the event.



Knoxville will mark the first time AM Racing has fielded a second Truck Series entry since Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2017 when both trucks fielded by the Statesville, N.C.-based organization finished inside the top-10 led by a career-best second-place result by mainstay driver Austin Wayne Self.



Knoxville is an important race for Moffitt who competes full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for Our Motorsports. The legendary dirt track is nestled in Moffit’s home state of Iowa and is a venue he grew up competing at.



In 2007, Moffitt became the youngest feature Knoxville event winner in dirt modified competition.



“I’m stoked for this opportunity to compete in Friday night’s Truck Series race at Knoxville,” said Moffitt. “I appreciate AM Racing putting a second team together to allow me to be a part of this race and return to a track that has such sentimental value to me.



“Hopefully, we can have a good race and contend for the win in our No. 37 Concrete Supply | Destiny Homes Chevrolet.”



In addition to Concrete Supply, JMT Trucking will join Moffitt in his seventh NCWTS race of the season. Both companies are a part of the Rasmussen Group who will also support the 28-year-old Moffitt in Saturday afternoon’s NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta (Ga.) Motor Speedway.



“We are proud to expand our relationship with Brett to now include the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series this weekend at Knoxville,” said Rasmussen Group president Jeff Rasmussen. “Brett is an extraordinary driver who has the capabilities of excelling on all types of racetrack disciplines and I look forward to seeing how he and AM Racing perform on Friday night.”



Tim Mallicoat, CEO of the Rasmussen Group added, “This is a huge opportunity for the Rasmussen Group to receive double exposure, especially at a race like Knoxville – a track where Brett has experience and is sure to draw attention from the locals and the competition alike. We wish he and AM Racing the best of luck at Knoxville, as well as Atlanta.”



AM Racing team president Kevin Cywinski said adding a second truck for Knoxville is the start of a long-term plan for the veteran Truck Series program.



“We could not be happier to have a champion driver like Brett Moffitt competing under the AM Racing banner at Knoxville,” sounded Cywinski. “It has always been our intention and part of our long-term strategy to expand our team to two trucks and Knoxville is the first step to making that happen.



“We know this race is an important event for Brett and his partners and believe we will provide him a truck capable of capturing AM Racing another top-10 finish or better on Friday night.”



In addition to Concrete Supply, Destiny Homes and JMT Trucking, Aspen Aire Inc., Detrick Excavation and Grading, Gilcrest Jewett, Northland Foundations Inc. and Vista Investments will serve as associate marketing partners for the final dirt Truck Series race of the season.



For more on Brett Moffitt, please visit brettmoffittracing.com, like his Facebook page (Brett Moffitt Racing) or follow him on Instagram (@brett_moffitt_racing) and Twitter (@brett_moffitt).



For more on AM Racing, please visit AMRacingteam.com, like their Facebook page (AM Racing) or follow them on Twitter @AMRacingNASCAR.



The Corn Belt 150 presented by Premier Chevy Dealers (150 laps | 75 miles) is the 14th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. The lone practice begins on Thurs., Jul. 8, 2021, at 6:05 p.m. – 7:25 p.m. Qualifying heat races begin on race day, Fri. Jul. 9, beginning at 6:00 p.m. The 40-truck field will take the green flag later that night shortly after 8:00 p.m. CT with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90.



AM Racing PR