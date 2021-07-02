Crowe Equipment Extends Partnership with Spencer Boyd Racing

Spencer Boyd Racing is pleased to announce that Crowe Equipment of Jasonville, IN has extended their partnership through the 2021 NASCAR season. Crowe Equipment, who is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, is a specialist in new surplus and used Cat parts and whole equipment.



Crowe Equipment has been serving a great need in the heavy equipment industry since 1991. Crowe Equipment sells new Cat surplus parts, used and rebuilt Cat parts, and whole equipment. Shipping worldwide, their inventory is unmatched and their turnaround times will have your job back on track quickly. Call 1-800-741-8792 for all of your heavy equipment needs.



“Extensions are personally fulfilling for me,” said Boyd of the partnership. “It shows we are delivering for our sponsors and I’m always humbled when someone supports my career. Crowe has been a family business for 30 years and continues to grow because of their dedication to what they do. I’m honored to have them on the 20 truck in 2021.”



“Our family is so happy to continue our relationship with Spencer Boyd Racing,” stated Crowe Equipment Owner, Scott Crowe. “We love Spencer’s social media and his patriotism. He embodies our Midwest attitude of hard-working people that are the backbone of this great country. I’m looking forward to another great season in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.”



The newly redesigned Crowe Equipment No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will be adorned with Crowe’s 30th Anniversary logo when it hits the track at Knoxville Raceway next week.

Spencer Boyd PR