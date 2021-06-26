NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Pocono Raceway

Saturday, Jun 26 28
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Pocono Raceway NK Photography Photo
 

Hailie Deegan, No. 1 Toter Ford F-150

Start: 19th

Finish: 26th

  • Hailie Deegan started 19th for her first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.
  • During the first stage break, Deegan reported her Toter F-150 was pretty tight and she was struggling in traffic. She closed the stage in 25th. During the break, the California native pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to tighten up her truck.
  • Deeegan started Stage 2 from 17th and on lap 23 she reported her Ford was too free. Just before the stage came to an end, Deegan reported she had a tire going down. She dove onto pit road for four fresh tires just before the stage break.
  • The unexpected pit stop put her in the 34th position, one lap down. Deegan came back down pit road during the Stage 2 break for more adjustments to her truck and fuel, and the team confirmed a tire was losing air pressure.
  • In the final stage with 15 laps to go, Deegan relayed to her crew that her truck was loose in and loose off.
  • With 10 laps remaining the caution came out and Deegan was just shy of being the beneficiary of the free pass to put her back on the lead lap. She was in the 32nd position.
  • Deegan restarted 29th with six laps to go in the race and ultimately finished 26th.
 

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150

Start: 17th

Finish: 16th

  • With no practice or qualifying, Gray started the race from the 17th position. A wreck immediately after the green flag reset the field and he would restart in 15th. The Ford Performance F-150 built tight over the long run and he faded to finish 21st in Stage 1.
  • The team pitted during the stage break for four tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment and would restart in 14th. Gray quickly moved into 12th and maintained position there throughout much of Stage 2.
  • Crew chief Seth Smith called the Ford driver into the pits with three laps remaining in the stage to try and gain track position for the start of the final stage. The pit crew gave him four fresh tires and fuel and he rejoined the field to finish Stage 2 in 23rd.
  • With the leaders pitting during the stage break, Gray was scored in third and chose to restart in the outside lane which lined him up sixth. He battled within the top-10 for the first half of the final stage, but tight handling conditions caused him to fade over the long run and he was in 13th when caution flag waved with nine laps remaining.
  • Green flag action resumed with six laps to go in the race and Gray fought hard for each position throughout the closing laps and finished in the 16th position.
 

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150

Start: 8th

Finish: 9th

  • Preece started the 60-lap event from the eighth position in his second race for DGR. He battled inside of the top-10 for much of the first stage, but ultimately was credited with 11th at the end of Stage 1.
  • The team pitted for tires, fuel and adjustments to help with the handling as the driver reported he was loose on entry.
  • The Morton Buildings F-150 was running in the 10th position during Stage 2 when crew chief Chad Johnston called him down pit road for tires and fuel to short pit and stay out at the stage break for track position. He would finish Stage 2 in the 25th position.
  • Preece lined up fifth for the start of the final stage and was running in fourth when the caution flag waved with eight laps remaining. His line didn't get a good launch on the final restart and he would ultimately end up in the ninth position at the checkered flag.
  • The Connecticut native ends his two-race stretch with DGR with one win at Nashville Superspeedway, and two top-10 finishes.
 

Next event: Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa on July 9 at 9 p.m. ET.

DGR PR

Speedway Digest Staff

