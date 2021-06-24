Jason Kitzmiller hunts first top-10 of 2021 in Pocono Raceway return

Jason Kitzmiller is hungry.



The sophomore ARCA Menards Series driver is hungry to deliver his CR7 Motorsports team their first top-10 finish of the season in Friday afternoon’s General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway.



Set for his fourth ARCA Menards Series start of the 2021 season, Kitzmiller is determined to claw from a season-high 11th twice in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and his most recent race at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway and earn his fourth career top-10 finish at one of the series’ most demanding tracks on the schedule.



And Kitzmiller knows personally just how demanding the track dubbed “The Tricky Triangle” is.



Last year, Kitzmiller was contending for a top-10 finish at the 2.5-mile triangle but was run over by another competitor on a restart that shot his No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet into the outside wall and abruptly ended his race.



Considering himself a more experienced yet even more cautious driver almost a year later, Kitzmiller returns to the Long Pond, Pa.-based track hoping for the best.



“I’m still feeling pretty positive since our last race which was almost a month ago,” said Kitzmiller. “I think there is a fire underneath our CR7 Motorsports team to go to Pocono and have a successful weekend and continue what we did at Charlotte.



“We may not have a lot of ARCA cars competing right now, but I’ll tell you the top-10 is full of competitive equipment and good drivers and I include ourselves in that group. Pocono is definitely a track that makes you get up on that wheel – but I’m more than ready.”



To rekindle his relationship with Pocono, CR7 Motorsports and Kitzmiller will join several teams for an open test on Thurs., Jun. 24 – giving the Statesville, N.C.-based team extra track time ahead of his 11th career ARCA Menards Series start.



“We’ll take any track time we can get,” offered Kitzmiller. “Last year during COVID-19 – our on-track time was limited but getting the chance to get on the track even for a couple of hours to turn some laps and give us a better opportunity to dial in our No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet is something I’m all for.



“Hopefully, we can take what we learned on Thursday and apply it to Friday and have a successful race.”



Kitzmiller and CR7 Motorsports will run a partial ARCA schedule in 2021 with a firm schedule announced soon.



Kitzmiller will also continue to adorn a decal remembering CR7 Motorsports general manager Mark Huff who passed away in February after a brief illness. Huff was responsible for helping revive the ARCA Menards Series team in 2020.



“I will always Mark for his carrying of people on this CR7 Motorsports team and his enormous work ethic. He did a lot for the team and is irreplaceable,” remarked Kitzmiller.



“We will race to win in his honor on Friday night.”



Marketing partnership(s) opportunities are available for the No. 97 A.L.L. Construction Chevrolet and No. 9 Grant County Mulch Chevrolet for the 2021 ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series seasons and beyond. Interested inquiries are encouraged to contact at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 304.257.8783.



The General Tire #AnyWhereIsPossible 200 (80 laps | 200 miles) is the eighth of 20 races on the 2021 ARCA Menards Series schedule. A quick forty-five practice session begins on Fri., Jun. 25 from 2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. General Tire pole qualifying is slated for 4:00 p.m., with the green flag set to wave shortly after 6:00 p.m. The event will be televised live on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), while ARCARacing.com will stream live timing and scoring throughout the entire weekend festivities. All times are local (ET).



CR7 Motorsports PR