DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Pocono Raceway

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Gray makes his 13th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. He will start from the 17th position.

At Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last Friday night, an uncontrolled tire penalty at the end of Stage 2 mired the No. 15 deep in the field and the Ford driver would ultimately finish 18th in the series return to the 1.33-mile oval.

The 22-year-old has one career start at the "Tricky Triangle" coming last season where he started 15th and finished 12th.

Seth Smith has called one previous race at Pocono with Hailie Deegan in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 finishing seventh.

Ryan Preece, No. 17 Morton Buildings Ford F-150 Coming off of a win last Friday night at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Ryan Preece will return to the seat of the No. 17 F-150 with support from Morton Buildings. He will start from the eighth position.

Preece's Nashville victory was his third career NASCAR national series win and first in the Truck Series in his series debut. It also marked the second ever win in the series for David Gilliland Racing.

The Connecticut native has six career starts at Pocono: four in the Cup Series with a best finish of 20th and two in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of fourth.

Chad Johnston has been atop the pit box for eighteen races at the 2.5-mile track with three top-five and seven top-10 finishes. His best finish was a second with Kyle Larson in 2018.

Preece's career statistics.