DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Advance: Pocono Raceway

Deegan is making her 14th career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start and her first in the series at Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Without practice and qualifying this weekend, the Ford driver will start 19th based on NASCAR's metric qualifying system.
Deegan has two ARCA Series starts at Pocono Raceway, one in 2019 and one in 2020. She started inside the top-10 both times and finished seventh in each event.
Last Friday’s race at Nashville, Deegan qualified 14th for her first start at the 1.33-mile track. The Ford driver had a loose-handling truck and ultimately finished 21st in the Monster Energy F-150.
Crew chief Mike Hillman Jr. has one win at Pocono, earned in 2018 with Kyle Busch behind the wheel. Busch started from the pole position and captured the victory with a 1.4 second lead over runner-up Erik Jones.
After last Friday night’s race at Nashville (Tenn.) Superpeedway, Deegan went to Knoxville, Iowa, to participate in her first race in the SRX Racing Series on Saturday night at Knoxville Raceway. She scored a second-place finish in her inaugural race.
Gray makes his 13th start of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. He will start from the 17th position.
At Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway last Friday night, an uncontrolled tire penalty at the end of Stage 2 mired the No. 15 deep in the field and the Ford driver would ultimately finish 18th in the series return to the 1.33-mile oval.
The 22-year-old has one career start at the "Tricky Triangle" coming last season where he started 15th and finished 12th.
Seth Smith has called one previous race at Pocono with Hailie Deegan in the ARCA Menards Series in 2020 finishing seventh.
Coming off of a win last Friday night at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway, Ryan Preece will return to the seat of the No. 17 F-150 with support from Morton Buildings. He will start from the eighth position.
Preece's Nashville victory was his third career NASCAR national series win and first in the Truck Series in his series debut. It also marked the second ever win in the series for David Gilliland Racing.
The Connecticut native has six career starts at Pocono: four in the Cup Series with a best finish of 20th and two in the Xfinity Series with a best finish of fourth.
Chad Johnston has been atop the pit box for eighteen races at the 2.5-mile track with three top-five and seven top-10 finishes. His best finish was a second with Kyle Larson in 2018.