FRM Pocono Preview: GIlliland on Pole at Pocono with Frontline Enterprises Ford. Death Wish Coffee Returns with Alfredo. McDowell Excited About New Partnership

Todd Gilliland and his No. 38 Frontline Enterprises Ford F-150 will start from the pole for Saturday's 60-lap race at the Pocono (Pa.) Raceway. Gilliland comes into the event sitting fifth in points and coming off his fifth top-five finish of the season last weekend in Nashville.

"I felt at the beginning of the season, with some of the changes we made around our team, that we were going to be capable of winning and racing up front," said Gilliland. "Right now, it's coming together and we've had fast trucks and good races. We just want to keep that momentum up this weekend at Pocono."

Gilliland has finished seventh, seventh and fourth in his three previous NASCAR Camping World Truck Series starts at Pocono.

"I like the track," continued Gilliland. "It's unique, fun to drive and fast. It fits my driving style and I've always had fun racing there. Starting up front will help us for sure and hopefully we can have another good run."