Kyle Busch - No. 51 Cessna Tundra Camping World Trucks Pocono Preview

You have 12 wins and 17 top-two finishes across your last 19 Truck Series starts. How tough is that to accomplish at any level of motorsports?

“Good numbers are good numbers and bad numbers are bad numbers. It feels good. Obviously, it’s a testament to what we’re doing. How many of those slipped through our fingers and could’ve, would’ve, should’ve been wins? Overall, that’s pretty awesome. I feel like it justifies what I’ve been telling people all along – KBM is a great place to race, we’ve got good stuff, we’ve got great people and John Hunter being able to add into our win total this year already and have good, solid top-five finishes is nice as well.”

How has the success of John Hunter Nemechek and Eric Phillips matched up with your expectations of them coming into the season?