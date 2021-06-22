TenderBison to Sponsor Zane Smith at Knoxville Raceway

GMS Racing officials announced today that TenderBison will sponsor Zane Smith for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Knoxville Raceway on July 9.

"I'm excited to have TenderBison on board for Knoxville," said Smith. "I love cooking out and grilling. Bison is such a healthy choice and is some of my favorite meat to prepare. It's a partnership that makes sense. Knoxville is going to be a special race and I'm going to do my best to put the 'TenderBison Bison Beast' in victory lane."

Jim Wells, the President and CEO at North American Bison, LLC stated, "Here at NAB, LLC with our brand TenderBison, we are elated to be associated with both GMS Racing and Zane (Smith). The impact of bringing new awareness to the regeneration of the Bison herds and reconnecting with the land, animals and mother earth is what we are all about. We work with our Independent Ranchers to ensure the highest quality of bison products are made available to consumers so our efforts can continue. With July being National Bison month, we welcome the opportunity to celebrate by bringing the 'TenderBison Bison Beast' to life with NASCAR at the Knoxville, IA race."

TenderBison, an internationally recognized brand of bison steaks and ground products, provides a wide array of all-natural bison products and can be found in restaurants, on-line at www.TenderBison.com, retailers across the U.S.A. such as Schnuck’s, Bashas’/AJ’s, Lidl, BJ’s, Gelson’s, Mid-West locations of Costco, Whole Foods and more.

"We are blessed to continue to bring new partners into our sport," said Mike Beam, president of GMS Racing. "We're thankful to have TenderBison on board with Zane (Smith) for Knoxville and look forward to the trucks first race at that facility."

The No. 21 TenderBison Chevrolet Silverado will make its debut at Knoxville Raceway on July 9. The race will air live on FS1 and MRN at 9pm ET.

GMS Racing PR