Chaos & Kindness to Partner with Sheldon Creed at Pocono Raceway

GMS Racing officials announced today that Chaos & Kindness will sponsor Sheldon Creed for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Pocono Raceway.

Chaos & Kindness is a worldwide brand and movement created by the founder of Recycled Percussion, Justin Spencer. The brand's goal is to show the world you can live life to its fullest while having fun and giving back with products, events and community efforts that are created to inspire people to live life with purpose and positivity. Chaos & Kindness customer names were incorporated into the design of the No. 2 Silverado.

"I'm so thankful to everyone at Chaos & Kindness for coming on board with us at Pocono," said Creed. "Their brand is really fun and different with a great message. Hopefully we can help raise awareness for the work they are doing, and have a solid run with this scheme and everyone's names on the truck."

"This opportunity brings the best of two worlds together," said Spencer. "NASCAR brings people together and that's our goal with Chaos & Kindness. It's more than a business to us. It's about community and unifying. That's why all of these names, as the centerpiece of the design, are so important to us, our brand and our commitment to our customers and community."

The No. 2 Chaos & Kindness Chevrolet Silverado will make its debut in the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on June 26. The race will air live at 12pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

GMS PR