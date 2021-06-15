Sim Seats to partner with Young’s Motorsports

Young’s Motorsports announced today that Sim Seats, an innovative leader in driving simulator has become the official simulator of the Mooresville, N.C.-based team providing the latest turn-key driving similar cockpits, triple monitor mounts and complete turn-key driving simulator packages.



To kick off their partnership, Sim Seats will serve as the primary marketing partner for Tate Fogelman in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS) Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.



Since 2009, Sim Seats has been designing and fabricating high-quality made in USA driving simulators including motion systems, triple monitor mounts, sim racing accessories, complete turn-key iRacing ready packages and even custom fabrication.



Their customer base includes all racers from amateur to pro ranks.



“This new partnership with Sim Seats enhances our overall program at Young’s Motorsports,” said team principal Tyler Young. “There is a lot of people that use Sim Seats and I’m proud to make them an official team partner.



“As we continue to work hard to elevate our overall programs in the ARCA Menards Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, our relationship with Sim Seats takes our developmental aspect to the next level and providing our drivers a resource that I’m confident can help them further develop their craft.”



Durham, N.C. native Tate Fogleman is excited to fly the Sim Seats colors this weekend at Nashville and has utilized the new partnership with the Richmond, Va.-based company to prepare himself for his debut at the 1.33-mile concrete oval.



“I’m so excited about this Sim Seats partnership,” said Fogleman. “I’ve watched this company grow substantially over the last couple of years and to have their equipment at our fingertips at Young’s Motorsports on a daily basis is not only a huge win for me but everyone on our team.



“The paint scheme is really refreshing, and I hope we are able to stand out with our No. 12 Sim Seats Chevrolet under the lights Friday night in Nashville.”



In addition to serving as the title marketing partner for Fogleman this weekend at Nashville, Sim Seats will also be an associate marketing partner with drivers Kris Wright and Spencer Boyd in select NCWTS races later this season.



To learn more about Sim Seats, visit Sim-Seats.com.



The Rackley Roofing 200 (150 laps | 199.5 miles) is the 12th of 22 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races on the 2021 schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Jun. 18, 2021, from 10:05 a.m. – 10:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day at 4:05 p.m. The 36-truck field will take the green flag that night shortly after 7:00 p.m. CT (8:00 p.m. ET) with live coverage on FOX Sports 1, the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM Satellite Radio NASCAR Channel 90. All times are local (CT).



Young's Motorsports PR