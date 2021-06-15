Kraus Makes First Visit To Nashville Superspeedway

Derek Kraus is set to compete in his first race at Nashville Superspeedway, as the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series makes its return to the 1.33-mile D-shaped oval on Friday.

Nashville will mark the first race with Thorogood featured as the primary sponsor on the McAnally-Hilgemann Racing No. 19 Toyota Tundra driven by Kraus.

The excitement has been building this year in anticipation of this weekend’s big NASCAR tripleheader at Nashville Superspeedway. It will mark the first NASCAR Cup Series race at the revamped Tennessee track and the return of the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series.

The Camping World Truck Series will kick things off with the Rackley Roofing 200 on Friday night. The track hosted 13 truck races from 2001 to 2011. The series visited annually from 2001 to 2009 and twice each season in 2010 and 2011.

The Xfinity Series will race on Saturday, making its return to the track it visited 21 times from 2001 to 2011.

Like most drivers in the series, Kraus will be making his first start at Nashville Superspeedway. Only a handful of series drivers entered in Friday’s race competed there previously.

The Nashville race is the second of three consecutive weekends of racing for the Camping World Truck Series. It follows a visit to Texas Motor Speedway, in which Kraus finished 13th. From Tennessee, the series heads to Pennsylvania – for a race at Pocono Raceway on June 26.

BMR PR