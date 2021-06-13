Chandler Smith Earns Second Top-Five Finish of 2021

Saturday, Jun 12 23
Chandler Smith Earns Second Top-Five Finish of 2021 NK Photography Photo
Chandler Smith crossed the finish line at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday with what appeared to be his second consecutive sixth-place finish, but after the third-place finisher was disqualified in post-race technical inspection, the Safelite AutoGlass Tundra was officially credited with a fifth-place result.
 
Smith’s second top-five finish of the season helped him moved up two spots in the points standings and also catapulted him into the coveted 10th and final playoff spot with four races remaining in the regular season.  
 
 
Stage One Recap
 
  • Smith lined up eighth for the 147-lap event based on NASCAR’s performance-matrix formula. By the time the first caution occurred on lap 7, he had maneuvered his way into the sixth position.
  • The Georgia native elected to restart from the inside of the fourth row when the field went back green on lap 12. He remained sixth when the field was slowed for the second time on lap 21.
  • The Safelite Tundra lined up on the inside of the third row for the ensuing restart and one lap later fell in line in the fourth position. A caution with two laps remaining brought the opening stanza to a close under caution with the No. 18 team earning six points for being in fourth. 
 
 
Stage Two Recap:
 
  • Between stages, Stockman ordered up a four-tire and fuel stop with an adjustment to keep the front tires of the Safelite Tundra from chattering in the corners. Smith lined up on the top of the sixth row when Stage Two went green on lap 40.
  • When the fourth caution of the event occurred on lap 53, the Toyota Racing driver was scored in the 10th spot. He communicated to Stockman that he was “free on throttle.” On the ensuing restart he elected to restart from the top of the fifth row.
  • During the fifth caution of the event, Stockman summoned his young driver down pit road for four tires, fuel, and another adjustment. With several teams electing not to pit, the No. 18 Toyota lined up on the bottom of the sixth row when the field went back green with five laps remaining in Stage Two.
  • The second stanza also came to a close under caution with Smith in the seventh position, earning another three points.
 
 
Final Stage Recap:
 
  • With a limited number of laps on the tires, Stockman kept his young driver on the track between stages. Smith lined up on the outside of the second row when the Final Stage went green on lap 77.
  • As the field settled in line, the Safelite Tundra was in the fourth position. With the final stage proceeding caution free from stage to finish, Stockman called his driver to pit road for the final time from the fifth position on lap 110.
  • When pit stops cycled through with 20 laps remaining, the talented teenager was scored in the ninth position. He was able to gain three spots in the closing laps and crossed the stripe sixth.
  • After the third-place finisher was disqualified in post-race technical inspection, Smith was officially credited with a fifth-place result.
 
 
 
Chandler Smith, driver of the No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass Tundra for KBM:
 
How did your race go?
“Overall a really solid day and a good point’s day for our No. 18 Safelite Toyota Tundra. The truck was pretty well balanced, and we came home P6. The biggest thing we needed was a little better short-run speed. I was getting too tight from the half mark all the way to the wall in (Turns) 3 and 4. Other than that, it was a really good day and I’m looking forward to Nashville.
 
 
SpeedyCash.com 220 Recap
 
·        KBM driver John Hunter Nemechek picked up his fourth win of 2021 and the ninth of his NASCAR Camping World Trucks career. It was KBM’s seventh victory of 2021. Chase Elliott finished 3.361 seconds behind Nemechek in the runner-up position.  Grant Enfinger, Austin Hill, and Smith rounded out the top-five finishers.
·        There were 14 lead changes among seven different drivers. There were six cautions for 38 laps.
 
 
How Chandler Smith's KBM Teammates Fared:
 
·        John Hunter Nemechek, driver of the No. 4 Toyota, finished first.
·        Drew Dollar, driver of the No. 51 Toyota, finished 33rd.
 
NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Championship Standings
 
Smith and the No. 18 team moved up two positions to 11th in the Camping World Truck Series championship standings. With Grant Enfinger in the seventh spot not being playoff eligible, Smith now sits eight points ahead of Johnny Sauter for the 10th and final playoff spot.
 
 
Next Race

