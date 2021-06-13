Chandler Smith Earns Second Top-Five Finish of 2021

Chandler Smith crossed the finish line at Texas Motor Speedway Saturday with what appeared to be his second consecutive sixth-place finish, but after the third-place finisher was disqualified in post-race technical inspection, the Safelite AutoGlass Tundra was officially credited with a fifth-place result.

Smith’s second top-five finish of the season helped him moved up two spots in the points standings and also catapulted him into the coveted 10 th and final playoff spot with four races remaining in the regular season.