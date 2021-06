At the break, Lindley summoned Dollar onto pit road for four tires and fuel. Dollar would restart from the 25th position.

By the fourth caution on lap 53, Dollar worked his way up to the 21st position. Dollar radioed that his confidence was building and that his Tundra was loose but heading in the right direction. Lindley elected to keep the Sunbelt Rentals Tundra on the racetrack to restart from the 19th position.

By the fifth caution on lap 61, Dollar worked his way up to the 18th position and radioed that he was unable to get into a rhythm in that stint. Lindley summoned Dollar to pit road for four tires, fuel and adjustments. Dollar would restart in the 22nd position.

While trying to pass a fellow competitor on the inside lane in turns one and two on lap 69, the Sunbelt Rentals Tundra snapped loose and sent Dollar for a spin into the outside SAFER barrier. Dollar was relegated to a 34th-place finish, but with the disqualification of a fellow competitor, Dollar is credited with a 33rd-place finish.