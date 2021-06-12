DGR NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Race Recap: Texas

Tanner Gray, No. 15 Ford Performance F-150 Start: 20th Finish: 10th Gray started his third event at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth from the 20th spot.

Gray was in the 13th spot when the first caution was displayed on lap 8. He reported his Ford F-150 was snug and didn't pit. The next caution was displayed on lap 21 while Gray was 12th and he pitted for fuel, four tires and adjustments to help with his snug condition. He restarted 19th on lap 29.

Stage 1 ended under caution with Gray scored in the 14th position.

The New Mexico native started Stage 2 from the fourth position after not pitting during the stage break. A great restart moved him up to second-place in the opening stage lap.

Another caution was displayed on lap 52 and Gray reported his Ford Performance F-150 was little tight in turns 1 and 2. On lap 59, Gray took the lead and remained there until the closing laps on Stage 2 when he was passed for second.

Gray started the final stage from the 16th spot after pitting. He reported his truck was a little tight while in the 13th position on lap 90.

With 20 laps to go in the 147-lap event, Gray had completed his final pit stop of the race and was in the 11th position.

In the closing laps, Gray worked his way up to the 10th spot where he ultimately finished.

Gray led a total of seven laps today and scored his first top-10 of the season.